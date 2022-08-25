Alonso explains Alpine switch, Ricciardo ponders F1 future

When Aston Martin called Fernando Alonso to ask if was interested in replacing Sebastian Vettel, the Spaniard made a quick decision to leave Alpine. Splitting from McLaren has stung Daniel Ricciardo’s pride but the decision was far from unexpected. The Australian still sees a future in F1 but would consider a one-year sabbatical if his options are limited for 2023. All this movement was created when Vettel rocked F1 with news of his impending retirement Alonso’s phone was soon buzzing.

