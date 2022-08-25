Big-spending Forest making its mark on return to EPL

Nottingham Forest sure is making its mark after returning to the Premier League following an absence of 23 years. The club has made 16 signings, has spent around $150 million and is No. 3 on the list of the heaviest spending clubs in Europe behind only Barcelona and Chelsea. Forest felt it needed to go on a spending spree because the squad lacked numbers and players of the requisite quality to cope in the Premier League having languished in England’s lower leagues since 1999. It’s a gamble by Forest’s Greek tycoon owner Evangelos Marinakis, who appears to be banking on staying in the Premier League as that will guarantee Forest at least 100 million pounds from this season and the same next season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.