SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — John Velazquez, already the leading career rider at Saratoga, had his 1,000th winner Thursday at the historic track. The 50-year-old Hall of Fame jockey won the eighth race by a neck aboard Precursory, who paid $14 to win. The filly is trained by fellow Hall of Famer Bill Mott.

