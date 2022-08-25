Mitch Haniger’s homer lifts Mariners past Guardians 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run home run in the first inning to account for all of Seattle’s offense, while Marco Gonzales tossed six strong innings in the Mariners’ 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Seattle took the opener of a key four-game series between playoff contenders in the American League. The teams will play six more times over the next 10 days in what could be a potential postseason preview. Haniger took Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie deep to left-center field three batters into the game. Cleveland’s only run off Gonzales came in the first when Steven Kwan doubled and scored on José Ramírez’s infield groundball.

