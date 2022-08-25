Morningside QB Dolincheck tops list of small college stars
By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer
Morningside College quarterback Joe Dolincheck is the centerpiece of the most powerful small-college offense in the nation. Dolincheck is 38-1 with two NAIA championships in three years as the starter for the school in Sioux City, Iowa. Among other top small college players are defensive end Michael Nobile of Delaware Valley State in Pennsylvania; defensive tackle Michael Wozniak of Saint John’s in Minnesota; running back Marques Burgess of Keiser University in Florida; receiver Wayne Ruby of Mount Union in Ohio; and linebacker DJ White of Georgetown College in Kentucky.