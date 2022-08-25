Paula Reto shoots course-record 62, leads CP Women’s Open

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Paula Reto shot a course-record 9-under 62 on Thursday at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club to take a two-stroke lead in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open. Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 32-year-old South African opened with a 6-under 29 on the back nine and added three birdies on the front nine — the last on the par-5 ninth. She birdied all four par-5 holes. Reto broke the course mark of 63 set by Canadian star Brooke Henderson in the third round of the 2017 tournament. Narin An of South Korea was second after a bogey-free 64. Emma Talley, Robynn Ree and Lilia Vu shot 65.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.