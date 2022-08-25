Pépé looks to boost flagging career with a loan move to Nice

PARIS (AP) — When Arsenal broke the bank to buy Nicolas Pépé from Lille it was hoped he would lead the London side back to the top of the Premier League. So it is ironic that the player signed for 80 million euros ($89 million) has left to join Nice on a season’s loan with Arsenal now atop the Premier League after a perfect start. That’s far from the case for coach Lucien Favre’s Nice side. It has picked up only two points from three games and is in 16th place ahead of Sunday’s home game against unbeaten Marseille. Favre’s side has mustered only two goals so Pépé could be thrust straight into the starting lineup.

