Rasmussen wins 3rd start in row, Rays beat Angels for sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen won his third consecutive start, Manuel Margot got four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-3 to complete a four-game sweep. The Angels lost their sixth in a row. Rasmussen, who took a perfect game into the ninth inning and a no-hitter into the sixth in his previous two starts, gave up one run, six hits and struck out nine over 5 1 /3 innings. There wasn’t any no-hit drama this time — Magneuris Sierra got the Angels’ first hit with a two-out triple in the second. Isaac Paredes hit a two-run homer during a five-run third for Tampa Bay, which has won 11 of 13 and holds the top AL wild-card spot.

