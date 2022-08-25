US, Canada open women’s hockey worlds with wins

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — The United States has routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women’s hockey world championship. Defending champion Canada started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Finland. The Americans had nine different scorers against Japan, with Alex Carpenter the only player to net twice. Taylor Heise went scoreless but had five assists for the U.S., which led 9-0 after two periods. Olympic and world champion Canada faced tougher resistance from Finland, the bronze medalist at the Beijing Games in February. Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and assist for Canada in the first period but Finland stayed within one goal until Meaghan Mikkelson made it 3-1 with seven minutes left of the second.

