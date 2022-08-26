Former teammates Tagovailoa, Hurts enter pivotal NFL seasons

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts were asked about their relationship as former Alabama teammates. They have continued to stay in touch and build their relationship as NFL quarterbacks. They have used each other as resources as they navigate the NFL landscape. They are both entering their third NFL seasons and are at a pivotal juncture: This is the year that they both need to show they can lead their respective franchises for the foreseeable future. The Dolphins and Eagles will face off Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium.

