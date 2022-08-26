Freiburg edges Bochum 1-0 for 3rd win in 4 Bundesliga games

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Vincenzo Grifo was the only one to score in a game of many chances as Freiburg edged winless Bochum 1-0 in the Bundesliga. Gerrit Holtmann twice hit the goalframe for Bochum, which was looking for its first point of the season after three defeats a 7-0 hiding at home to Bayern Munich last weekend. Grifo scored at the third attempt in the 48th minute after seeing his penalty saved and the rebound before he got another chance. Freiburg has three wins from four games with an unfortunate defeat to Borussia Dortmund the exception.

