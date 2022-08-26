Italian tennis umpire gets long ban for match-fixing

LONDON (AP) — An Italian tennis umpire has been banned for seven years and six months after admitting to charges of match-fixing. Lorenzo Chiurazzi is a national-level chair umpire and line judge. He was also fined $50,000 with $33,500 of that suspended in a case investigated by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. The offenses relate to matches at a tournament in Perugia, Italy, in 2021. They include Chiurazzi delaying inputting scores into the scoring device, inputting scores which did not reflect the actual scores on court, failing to co-operate with the corruption investigation and failing to report corrupt approaches.

