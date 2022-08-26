Lille responds to PSG hammering with 3-1 win at Ajaccio

AJACCIO, Corsica (AP) — Lille has taken out its frustrations from a thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain by beating promoted Ajaccio 3-1 in the French league. Lille was humiliated 7-1 by defending champion PSG last weekend and again it showed weakness in defense when Cyrille Bayala headed a late consolation for Ajaccio. Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici opened the scoring with a brilliant volley in the 17th minute. Brazilian defender Ismaily set up Jonathan Bamba for the visitors’ second before halftime. Tiago Djalo got Lille’s third in the 67th. Canada forward Jonathan David missed the chance to score his third goal of the season for Lille when he struck the post with a penalty in the 90th minute.

