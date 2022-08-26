Rays lock up Glasnow through ’24 with $30.35 million deal
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow has signed a $30.35 million, two-year contract that will delay the start of his free agency by one year. The Rays’ opening day starter last year hasn’t pitched this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021. He went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year. Glasnow is making $5.1 million this year. He will get $5.35 million next season and $25 million in 2024, which is the first year he would have been eligible for free agency. Glasnow says he has a “good partnership” with the Rays and isn’t ready to leave.