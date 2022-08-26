Trout sets Angels scoring record in 12-0 rout of Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles halted a six-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 12-0. Jo Adell hit two home runs, Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast, and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple for the Angels, who had lost nine of 10. Trout scored his 1,025th run with the Angels when he connected off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi for his 27th homer. Trout passed Garret Anderson to become the franchise leader in runs scored.

