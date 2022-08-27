After win in Ireland, Hilinski pays tribute to late brother

DUBLIN (AP) — Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski paid tribute to his late older brother, Tyler, after the Wildcats beat Nebraska in Dublin on Saturday. Tyler Hilinski was a quarterback at Washington State who died by suicide in 2018 at age 21. Ryan was in Ireland a decade ago to watch Tyler play in a youth tournament. He says his parents gave him Tyler’s jersey patch from that 2012 tournament before Saturday’s game. Ryan says Ireland will always be a special place for his family and that the Hilinskis are now 2-0 there.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.