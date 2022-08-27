Arsenal rallies to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender Gabriel made up for a defensive howler by scoring a late winner to secure a 2-1 victory over Fulham that maintained the Gunners’ perfect start to the English Premier League. Having gifted Fulham the lead in the second half, Gabriel was on hand to score from close range after a corner in the 86th minute to complete the comeback for Arsenal. Fulham had taken the lead against the run of play in the 56th when Gabriel dawdled on the ball in his own area. Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic robbed the Brazilian of possession and beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a low finish inside the far post.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.