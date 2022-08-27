Brentford deny Everton first EPL win in late draw

LONDON (AP) — Brentford has denied Everton a first English Premier League win after Vitaly Janelt equalized six minutes from time for 1-1. Brentford thumped Manchester United 4-0 in its previous home match and dominated Everton from the off. The Bees hit the woodwork three times. Against the run of play, the Bees were undone by a simple goal, albeit expertly finished by Anthony Gordon. He raced on to Conor Coady’s long ball over the top, took a touch to steady himself and coolly finished across David Raya into the far corner. But the Bees’ pressure eventually told when Ben Mee flicked on a corner and substitute Janelt pounced at the far post to snatch a deserved point.

