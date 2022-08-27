BYU bans fan who yelled slur at Duke volleyball player

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU has banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a game on Friday night. The university says the fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned from all athletic venues on campus. BYU says it won’t tolerate such behavior and apologized to Duke and the player who was targeted. Duke says its match on Saturday against Rider was moved from BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse to a different venue.

