Dortmund not taking any chances with US midfielder Gio Reyna

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is not taking any chances with Gio Reyna. The American midfielder was surprisingly left out of Dortmund’s squad for its 1-0 win at Hertha Berlin on Saturday in the Bundesliga despite making his long-awaited return from injury the week before. Dortmund coach Edin Terzić says the 19-year-old Reyna’s omission was purely a precautionary decision. Terzić says, “He actually trained very well this week. We have a very specific program tailored to him, so we make sure that we gradually build him up. He just didn’t feel good anymore before the game. And when he feels that, then there’s no point in risking the next setback.”

