Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead as Vine wins another stage

LAVIANA, Spain (AP) — Jay Vine is having fun in the Spanish Vuelta. The Australian has won his second Vuelta stage two days after overcoming a flat tire to take his first win at a Grand Tour race. Vine impressed on the grueling final climb to beat Marc Soler, Rein Taaramae and Thibaut Pinot by more than 40 seconds in a foggy eighth stage in northern Spain. Remco Evenepoel kept the leader’s red jersey by crossing the line in fifth place. He was 1 minute, 20 seconds behind Vine but came in along with his main challengers in the overall classification.

