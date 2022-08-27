Fields throws 3 TD passes in half, Bears edge Browns 21-20

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-20 win in their exhibition finale over Cleveland. Fields was sacked nine times by the Browns in a visit last season. He looked confident and in command while moving Chicago’s starters this time. Fields fired a 22-yard TD pass to tight end Ryan Griffin and connected with receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Cole Kmet. Fields finished 14 of 16 for 156 yards. The Browns got their first in-game look at Jacoby Brissett, who will start at quarterback while Deshaun Watson is suspended. Brissett went 13 of 23 for 109 yards in six series.

