Haaland hat trick as Man City rallies to beat Palace 4-2

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored his first Premier League hat trick as Manchester City came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2. City trailed 2-0 after just 21 minutes against a clinical Palace side after an own-goal by John Stones and a header by Joachim Andersen. It was the fourth Premier League game out of the last six in which City had fallen two goals behind but Pep Guardiola’s team had not lost any of the previous three and went on to win this one in style. Haaland netted three goals in the space of 20 minutes in the second half to make it six in his first four league matches.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.