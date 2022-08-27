Modeste off the mark for Dortmund in 1-0 win at Hertha

BERLIN (AP) — Anthony Modeste’s first goal for Borussia Dortmund has been enough to edge Hertha Berlin 1-0 in the Bundesliga. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel played a key role in his team’s third win from four games. Union Berlin has enjoyed a 6-1 success at Schalke to go provisionally top of the table before Bayern Munich hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach later. Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig got their first wins.

