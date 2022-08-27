Moreira’s late goal helps Crew tie Cincinnati 2-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Defender Steven Moreira scored a goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and the Columbus Crew rallied for a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati. Brandon Vázquez took a pass from Luciano Acosta and scored in the 36th minute to give Cincinnati (8-8-11) a 1-0 lead. The lead held until Cucho Hernández fed Derrick Etienne for a goal in the 74th minute to pull Columbus (8-6-12) even. Cincinnati regained the lead three minutes later on an unassisted score by defender Matt Miazga.

