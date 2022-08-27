Ohtani pitches 7 crisp innings, Angels beat Blue Jays 2-0

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in seven innings and Andrew Velazquez homered, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0. Ohtani allowed two hits in his career-best 11th win. David Fletcher had three hits and scored the winning run on Luis Rengifo’s single in the sixth. Jimmy Herget finished the two-hitter as the Angels won consecutive games after losing the previous six, blanking the Blue Jays for the second day in a row. Toronto wasted a strong performance by All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah, who struck out eight in seven innings.

