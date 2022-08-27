Scott Dunlap leads PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Scott Dunlap birdied five of the final six holes for a 9-under 63 and the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ The Ally Challenge. The 59-year-old Dunlap had nine birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 11-under 133 at Warwick Hills. He won his lone senior title in the 2014 Boeing Classic. Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington and Brett Quigley were a stroke back. Stricker shot 64, Harrington 66 and Quigley 68. Harrington won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last week in upstate New York.

