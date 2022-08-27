Sterling gives 10-man Chelsea 2-1 win over Leicester in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Raheem Sterling’s first goals for Chelsea gave the 10-man Blues a 2-1 victory over winless Leicester in the English Premier League. Sterling’s second half double proved decisive at Stamford Bridge as the hosts overcame the early sending off of England midfielder Conor Gallagher. Manager Thomas Tuchel was also absent as he was serving a touchline ban following his confrontation with Antonio Conte in the opening home match against Tottenham. Gallagher was dismissed in the 28th minute after getting two yellow cards.

