Webb leads Jacksonville State’s rally past S.F. Austin 42-17

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Quarterback Zion Webb ran for three scores, Jacksonville State scored five unanswered touchdowns and the Gamecocks rallied to a 42-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin in a lightning-shortened FCS Kickoff on Saturday.

The game was delayed by lightning with a little more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and did not resume, making a winner of Rich Rodriguez in his debut as Gamecocks coach.

After their short field goal try was blocked with 3:32 remaining in the second quarter, the Gamecocks, trailing 17-7, forced three-and-out on consecutive SFA possessions and cashed in with two touchdowns. Matt LaRoche covered 8 yards for the first of those scores and Webb ran 4 yards for the other.

The Gamecocks continued to click on offense in the third quarter, driving 82 yards for one touchdown and 52 yards for another. Webb scored both of those touchdowns on 2-yard runs. Cole Fuller recovered a fumble by the Lumberjacks punter in the end zone for another third-quarter touchdown and the lead was 42-17 heading to the weather-delayed fourth period.

Webb completed 9 of 15 passes for 160 yards to go with 59 rushing yards on 11 carries. Anwar Lewis carried 12 times for 100 yards.

Trae Self completed 15 of 30 passes for 136 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Gipson, a consensus FCS preseason All-American, caught six passes for 70 yards.

