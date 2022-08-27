Yelich, Woodruff spark Brewers to 7-0 victory over Cubs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer, Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-0 on Saturday night. Woodruff and Chicago’s Drew Smyly kept the game scoreless through six innings. The Brewers broke through in the bottom of the seventh with four runs off reliever Rowan Wick. The Brewers already led 1-0 when Yelich delivered his three-run shot to right. Kolten Wong added a solo shot and Willy Adames hit a two-run blast off Michael Rucker in the eighth.

