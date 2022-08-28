Browns’ Odom, USFL star, suffers season-ending knee injury
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom, the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year signed during training camp, suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition loss to the Chicago Bears. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Odom tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the fourth quarter. The Browns signed him on Aug. 5, and while he was a longshot to make Cleveland’s 53-man roster, Odom had shown flashes. The 6-foot-3, 262-pound Odom caught Cleveland’s attention after he recorded 12.5 sacks for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers. Other than Odom, the Browns came out of their preseason finale in pretty good shape.