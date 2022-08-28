Browns’ Odom, USFL star, suffers season-ending knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom, the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year signed during training camp, suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition loss to the Chicago Bears. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Odom tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the fourth quarter. The Browns signed him on Aug. 5, and while he was a longshot to make Cleveland’s 53-man roster, Odom had shown flashes. The 6-foot-3, 262-pound Odom caught Cleveland’s attention after he recorded 12.5 sacks for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers. Other than Odom, the Browns came out of their preseason finale in pretty good shape.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.