Corbin ends Nats’ starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 to avoid a series sweep. Corbin is now 5-17. A Washington starting pitcher had not earned a victory since Josiah Gray won at Philadelphia on July 6, shattering the previous , big league record of 35 games set by the 1949 Washington Senators. Ildemaro Vargas homered for Washington. Stuart Rothschild homered for Cincinnati, which has dropped 13 of 17.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.