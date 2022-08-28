Free beer was right call at Dublin game says catering firm

DUBLIN (AP) — In the postgame analysis, free beer at the Nebraska-Northwestern game in Ireland was the right call. The freebies flowed for two hours during Northwestern’s 31-28 victory on Saturday, and the catering company for Aviva Stadium hailed its workers for keeping the refreshments coming. Levy UK + Ireland said Sunday the problem was with its payment provider, SumUp, and not with the stadium’s internet connection. Levy, a sports and hospitality caterer whose other clients include English Premier League soccer clubs, did not give an estimate of lost revenue.

