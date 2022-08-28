Loyd has 26, sends Storm over Aces in WNBA semis opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, including Seattle’s final six, and the Storm edged the Las Vegas Aces 76-73 to take a 1-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals. Loyd made a go-ahead free throw with 1:16 to play, then a jumper for a three-point lead before the Storm held on in the opener of the best-of-five series. She had 10 of Seattle’s 16 points in the fourth quarter. Associated Press MVP Breanna Stewart had 24 points and six rebounds for the fourth-seeded Storm, while Tina Charles added 13 points and 18 rebounds. Sue Bird had 12 assists.

