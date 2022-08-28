New Zealand wins LA 7s; Australia secures World Series title

CARSON, California (AP) — New Zealand beat Olympic champion Fiji 28-21 in the final of the Los Angeles rugby sevens tournament immediately after Australia clinched its first World Series title. The series was decided in the penultimate match of a season which began nine months ago. Several teams were in the hunt for the title when the last tournament began and new potential winners emerged as fortunes changed over two eventful days. South Africa entered the tournament atop the World Series standings but only two points clear of Australia. Two losses in the group stage meant South Africa missed out on the quarterfinals of the elite Cup division and Australia’s chances of claiming the world title increased.

