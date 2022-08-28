Parity reigns in Serie A again with no more perfect teams

ROME (AP) — Three rounds into Serie A and parity is again the theme of the Italian league. There are already no longer any clubs with perfect records after last season’s title was decided on the final day of the season. Napoli was held to a 0-0 draw at Fiorentina on Sunday to end its perfect start. Napoli still remained atop the standings but is level on seven points with five other teams. Roma and Inter Milan were the only other clubs to have won their opening two matches but Roma drew 1-1 at Juventus on Saturday and Inter was beaten 3-1 at Lazio on Friday. Atalanta beat regional rival Hellas Verona 1-0, Salernitana overwhelmed Sampdoria 4-0 and Lecce and Empoli drew 1-1.

