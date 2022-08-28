Ray’s Day: Robbie Ray dominant as Mariners top Guardians 4-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray tossed seven dominant innings, Dylan Moore and Ty France homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0. Seattle took three of four from Cleveland in a potential postseason preview. All four games were tight and well-pitched, and the Mariners squeezed out just enough offense to earn a series victory. The teams will run it back with a three-game series in Cleveland next weekend and perhaps again in October. Ray scattered three hits, struck out seven and walked none. Moore hit a three-run homer off Cleveland starter Aaron Civale.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.