Young, Anderson driven and dominant for top-ranked Tide
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Teammate Will Anderson Jr. might be college football’s best defensive player. Even top-ranked Alabama isn’t used to having perhaps the nation’s best player on both sides of the ball. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says he can’t recall having a similar such luxury. But Saban says he doesn’t have to worry about either Young or Anderson getting complacent. Anderson says the Tide’s two biggest stars are are “kind of wired the same.” Alabama is banking on the two to lead the team to a national title.