Auburn center Nick Brahms ends career because of injury

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn center Nick Brahms is calling it quits on his playing career because of lingering knee problems. Tigers coach Bryan Harsin announced the veteran starter’s decision on Monday, five days before Auburn’s opener against Mercer. Brahms is a sixth-year senior who started 33 games over the past four seasons. Brahms missed the Birmingham Bowl after knee surgery. Tate Johnson is listed as the starter for the opener after failing to get into a game last season. Harsin says Brahms will continue to help the offensive linemen at practice.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.