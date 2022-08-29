Belichick likes safety, tackle depth heading into 53-man cut

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick often says it can take until the midpoint of the season before he knows what type of team he has. He’s holding to that again as he prepares to select his initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season. With issues still to iron out on offense, Belichick believes his strongest position group is on defense where veteran safeties Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips have gotten support this preseason from free agent pickup Jabrill Peppers. Belichick also says he’s also pleased with the depth he has on the offensive line at tackle,

