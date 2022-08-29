Freeman, Dodgers edge Marlins 3-2 in 10 innings

MIAMI (AP) — Freddie Freeman drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder in the top of the 10th inning, Chris Martin escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom half and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2. Trea Turner had his 1,000th career hit with an infield single against reliever Huascar Brazoban to begin the Dodgers 10th, advancing automatic runner Cody Bellinger to third. Freeman hit a grounder to first baseman Charles Leblanc, who got a forceout at second as Bellinger scored. Freeman had two earlier hits and leads the majors with 163. Dodgers reliever Craig Kimbrel walked two batters in the Miami 10th. Martin relieved Kimbrel and struck out Garrett Cooper and retired Jacob Stallings on a popout to first for his first save.

