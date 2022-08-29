Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge has hit his 50th home run of the season, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels. The slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to 4-3. Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets. Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.

