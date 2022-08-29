Stoops: Rodriguez out for No. 20 Kentucky, facing suspension

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. will not play in Saturday night’s season opener against Miami of Ohio and coach Mark Stoops expects multiple-game suspensions for the No. 20 Wildcats’ rushing leader and other players. Rodriguez pleaded guilty this summer to driving under the influence and other charges following his arrest in May. Neither the senior nor linebacker Jordan Wright was listed on the depth chart released Monday, but Stoops described their absences as “unavailable” rather than suspensions. Rodriguez is an All-SEC first-team selection and rushed for a career-high 1,238 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.