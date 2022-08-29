Valencia signs veteran Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani

MADRID (AP) — Valencia has signed veteran Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on a two-year contract. The 35-year-old Cavani had been without a club since his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of last season. He had previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Palermo. Cavani was at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium as the team lost to Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday. The team coached by Gennaro Gattuso has scored only once in its first three league matches.

