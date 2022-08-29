Vikings WR Bisi Johnson has season-ending knee injury again

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson will miss the season with a knee injury for the second straight year. Johnson was placed on injured reserve one day before the NFL’s deadline for reducing rosters to the 53-player limit for the regular season. The fourth-year player was hurt in the team’s final preseason game at Denver on Saturday. Johnson suffered a torn ACL during training camp last year. He was firmly in the mix for a backup spot behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn.

