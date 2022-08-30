Dybala’s brace propels Mourinho’s Roma atop Serie A

ROME (AP) — This was just what José Mourinho had in mind when he lured Paulo Dybala to join Roma instead of a host of other suitors. Dybala scored twice in less than a quarter of an hour for his first goals since joining Roma after his contract expired at Juventus and the Giallorossi beat Silvio Berlusconi’s promoted Monza 3-0 to move atop Serie A. Roma moved one point ahead of Inter Milan after Inter beat promoted Cremonese 3-1 at the San Siro. Defending champion AC Milan was held to a 0-0 draw at Sassuolo.

