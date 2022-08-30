Eagles acquire defensive back Gardner-Johnson from Saints

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade with New Orleans that removes a popular and productive playmaker from the Saints’ secondary. But the Saints appear to be deep at the defensive back position and apparently were making little progress on a contract extension for Gardner-Johnson, who is due to become a free agent after this season. Saints coach Dennis Allen called the decision to trade Gardner-Johnson a tough one, but says it was a deal that made sense for the Saints. New Orleans also sent Philadelphia a 2025 seventh-round pick for a fifth-rounder in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024.

