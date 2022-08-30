Hernández, Guerrero homer to back Gausman, Jays top Cubs 5-3
By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3. Kevin Gausman pitched six solid innings to win his second straight decision as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games after losing their previous three. Toronto is in position for an AL wild card. Guerrero finished with three hits and two RBIs. Willson Contreras and Christopher Morel hit solo home runs for the Cubs, but Contreras left in the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury. Contreras limped around the bases after his homer.