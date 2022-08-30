John Wall says he considered suicide during struggles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Wall says he considered taking his own life during a time in the last three years when he was dealing with a torn Achilles and the deaths of family members at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 31-year-old guard joined the Los Angeles Clippers this summer and is eager for a return to form. Wall said recently he was in the “darkest place I’ve ever been in” after the death of his 58-year-old mother in December 2019, followed by the loss of his grandmother. Wall says he began attending therapy to deal with the losses in the middle of rehabbing from his Achilles injury.

