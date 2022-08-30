McClanahan scratched with injury, but Rays beat Marlins 7-2

MIAMI (AP) — José Siri homered, doubled and drove in two runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 after All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan was scratched due to injury. The Rays, who lead the AL wild-card race, replaced McClanahan just before his scheduled start because of a left shoulder impingement. The left-hander, a contender for the AL Cy Young Award, is 11-5 with a 2.20 ERA. He started the All-Star Game for the American League last month at Dodger Stadium. Siri also singled, scored three runs and made a leaping catch at the wall in center field. Randy Arozarena had three hits, including his 18th homer. Tampa Bay has won 13 of 17. Shawn Armstrong subbed for McClanahan and threw three scoreless innings.

